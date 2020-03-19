Todd Gurley released by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were not able to find a suitable trade for Todd Gurley, but they are moving on from the star running back anyway.

The Rams informed Gurley on Thursday that they are cutting him, which prevents them from having to pay him an additional $10.5 million he would have been owed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that LA tried to trade Gurley for weeks.

Rams are releasing RB Todd Gurley, per source. Cutting him today spares the Rams from having to pay him an additional $10.5 million due today. Rams spent weeks exploring a trade for him. Now Gurley will be free to sign with any team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Teams likely have significant questions about Gurley’s health, as he has had knee issues dating back to his time in college at Georgia. It may not have been possible for teams to conduct a physical with him because of the coronavirus pandemic, so that could have made trading Gurley even more difficult for the Rams.

Gurley averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season, which was his lowest mark in three years. He was scheduled to count $17 million against the salary cap in 2020, and he may not be the only star player the Rams move on from this offseason.