Tom Brady had some surprising advice for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could have a quarterback controversy when Brock Purdy is ready to return, and we now know how Tom Brady thinks the situation should be handled.

Mac Jones has played well this season while filling in for Purdy, who remains sidelined with a foot injury. Jones is 5-2 as a starter and has looked extremely comfortable in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. With the way the 49ers are playing, many have wondered if Jones should keep the starting job even when Purdy is healthy enough to return.

During the FOX pregame show on Sunday, Brady was asked if he believes the Niners should stick with Jones as their starter. Purdy might not like the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s response.

“Gee, I wonder why you asked me this question. Listen, you gotta go with the hot hand,” Brady said. “Yes. Yes, you stay with him. I’ve gotta believe that’s why I’m still sitting here today, because they went with the hot hand about 25 years ago. What do you guys expect me to say?”

Tom Brady was asked if the 49ers should stay with Mac Jones at QB if the 49ers win today:



“You gotta go with the hot hand. Yes, you stay with him. I gotta believe that’s why I’m still sitting here today because they went with the hot hand 25 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZLSLoLaPQR — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 9, 2025

Brady, of course, first got an opportunity to play with the New England Patriots after Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury early in the 2001 season. That was how arguably the best career in sports history began.

Like Purdy, Bledsoe led the Patriots to a Super Bowl before losing his job to Brady. It would be hypocritical for Brady to say a starting quarterback should never lose his job due to an injury.

Jones entered Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams with 1,832 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 93.6. At the very least, the way Jones has played has given the 49ers the flexibility to be as patient as they need to be with Purdy.