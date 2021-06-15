Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers troll Packers during ‘The Match’ promo

Tom Brady began ruthlessly trolling Aaron Rodgers immediately after it was announced last month that the two would be facing off in the latest installment of “The Match.” On Tuesday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion proved that he is capable of firing shots away from Twitter as well.

Brady and his partner Phil Mickelson were on a video conference call with Rodgers and his partner Bryson DeChambeau when Brady took yet another shot at Rodgers about the Green Bay Packers not going for it on 4th down in the playoffs. Brady told DeChambeau that he has a partner who “probably would like to go for it a little more often than he has in the past.”

Here’s the video:

Rodgers’ response may have been even better than Brady’s zinger. DeChambeau said he doesn’t want to pressure Rodgers and that Rodgers can “choose whatever he wants to do.”

“Well, I usually don’t get the option, in my experience,” Rodgers quipped back.

The two quarterbacks were referring to when the Packers kicked a field goal late in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Green Bay was down 8 with just over two minutes left and facing 4th and goal from the Tampa Bay 8-yard line. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opted to kick a field goal and hope his team got the ball back, which it never did.

Brady trolled Rodgers over the decision with a hilarious meme last month, and Rodgers had a funny response on Twitter. Since the field goal decision wasn’t his, Rodgers didn’t even try to defend himself this time.