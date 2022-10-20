 Skip to main content
Tom Brady issues apology for ‘poor choice of words’

October 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady looks ahead

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady opened his scheduled press conference on Thursday with an apology.

During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady spoke about how difficult it is to find time for family when the NFL season begins. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the start of the season for a player is like “going away on deployment in the military.” Some people took offense to Brady comparing playing football to serving in the military.

Before fielding any questions on Thursday, Brady apologized.

“Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and (compared it to) the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said. “I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way, so I apologize for that.”

Brady made the comments while discussing the grind of the season with podcast guest Kevin Durant. He also shared some honest thoughts on his competitive nature and how it impacts his family life.

The Bucs fell to 3-3 on the year with their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. They will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

