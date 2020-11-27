Tom Brady trolls Charles Barkley after ‘turrible’ shot in ‘The Match’

Tom Brady has his opportunity on Friday to get some revenge on Charles Barkley and took it.

Barkley sliced a shot into the rocks and cactus during “The Match” on Friday. Brady razzed Barkley about the poor shot by saying it was “turrible,” which is Barkley’s way of saying “terrible.”

Yes, that shot was “turrible,” so Brady’s tweet was more than called for.

You may recall that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback participated in “The Match” in May and was roasted over his struggles.

For Friday’s event, Barkley was partnered with Phil Mickelson in the modified alternate shot format. The duo faced Steph Curry and Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Since Barkley was partnered with Mickelson, he could afford to take some chances on drives, knowing that Mickelson’s shot would count most often. Still, you don’t want to embarrass yourself that badly on the course.

At least Chuck’s golf swing looked much better than how it normally does.