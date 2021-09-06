Tom Brady had funny comment about his big equipment change

Tom Brady had a funny comment about the big equipment change he is making for this season.

Brady has worn a bulky brace on his left knee during practice and games since suffering a torn ACL in 2008. But that will no longer be the case.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback underwent surgery this offseason to repair a torn MCL that had bothered him since 2019.

Brady says since undergoing the surgery, he doesn’t feel like he needs to wear the brace anymore. He felt the brace restricted his hamstring while stabilizing his knee, meaning he will be able to move more freely.

“This is the first time that I’ve been able to run and not think about it. I’m not going to turn into Michael Vick out there but at least I’m not going to be super restricted,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

No, nobody will confuse Brady for Vick, who is perhaps the best running quarterback of all time. But Brady feeling more free and comfortable could be a good thing. Maybe this season he’ll crack the 50-yard rushing mark.