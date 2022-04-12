Tom Brady has nice-looking jump shot

Tom Brady is even older than Dirk Nowitzki is, and he actually has a jumper that can compete.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady posted a video of himself playing basketball in the gym on Tuesday. Brady was going up against his son and hit a nice one-legged fadeaway over his son’s contest (albeit from inside of ten feet). Have a look.

The 44-year-old Brady said he won the matchup against his son but joked that he wasn’t encouraged by his chances for next year. He also shared a video of an Isaiah Thomas-esque lefty scoop shot he had over his son.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady will be returning for his 23rd NFL season in 2022. While basketball is a great cardio exercise to keep in shape, a 1-on-1 on a small halfcourt against his son was probably more for fun than anything.

We know though that Brady is a big-time basketball enthusiast. He has even tried in the past to wield his influence over the NBA world as well.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports