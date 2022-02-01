Tom Brady offers new update on playing future

Tom Brady said he is still considering his future in his first comments since reports surfaced indicating he would retire.

Brady addressed the situation in Monday’s edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, stating that he was still “going through the process” when it came to making a retirement decision. He also addressed Saturday’s reports, saying he was not responsible for what others might say and do.

Tom Brady on "Let's Go!" on @MadDogRadio: "I'm still going through the process. … When the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision." On reports of his retirement: "I'm responsible for what I say or do and not for what others say or do." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2022

Brady added that he is well aware of the interest regarding his decision, but said he was not going to “race to some conclusion” if he did not feel ready to.

Key quote from Tom Brady on @SiriusXMNFL: "There's a lot of interest in when I'm going to stop playing. I understand that. It's not that I don't recognize that. When I know, I'll know. And when I don't know, I don't know. I'm not going to race to some conclusion about that." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 1, 2022

At the very least, Brady is fairly firmly refuting ESPN’s report about his retirement decision, and is doing so on the record. That doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t leaning one way or the other, but he clearly isn’t prepared to make an announcement yet.

Brady remains likely to ultimately retire, though there are some reasons for him to wait before making any announcement. We don’t know when that will be, but it will be a bit longer, at least.

Photo: Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports