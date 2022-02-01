 Skip to main content
Tom Brady offers new update on playing future

January 31, 2022
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady after a game

Tom Brady said he is still considering his future in his first comments since reports surfaced indicating he would retire.

Brady addressed the situation in Monday’s edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, stating that he was still “going through the process” when it came to making a retirement decision. He also addressed Saturday’s reports, saying he was not responsible for what others might say and do.

Brady added that he is well aware of the interest regarding his decision, but said he was not going to “race to some conclusion” if he did not feel ready to.

At the very least, Brady is fairly firmly refuting ESPN’s report about his retirement decision, and is doing so on the record. That doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t leaning one way or the other, but he clearly isn’t prepared to make an announcement yet.

Brady remains likely to ultimately retire, though there are some reasons for him to wait before making any announcement. We don’t know when that will be, but it will be a bit longer, at least.

Photo: Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

