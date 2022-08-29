Tom Brady reacts to big honor from NFL peers

Tom Brady turned 45 earlier this month, but his fellow players clearly still feel the seven-time Super Bowl champion is at the top of his game.

The NFL announced on Sunday that Brady has claimed the No. 1 spot on the annual Top 100 players list. Brady reacted to the news with a tweet on Monday.

This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers https://t.co/yTencKjCBC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 29, 2022

Current NFL players vote to determine the order of the list. They chose Brady as the best player in the league for the fourth time since 2011.

Brady led the NFL last year with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went out and signed Julio Jones this offseason. They are also bringing back all of their key offensive skill players outside of Rob Gronkowski. Brady should have a chance to repeat his success from 2021, and we know better than to doubt him based on age.

We know one player who thinks he deserved Brady’s spot, but it is hard to argue against Brady being at the top of any list.