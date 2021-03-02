Trevor Lawrence posts photos showing his rehab from shoulder surgery

Trevor Lawrence is making his way back from his shoulder surgery.

Lawrence posted photos on his Instagram account Monday night. The photos show him doing some physical therapy-type of work. He appears to even be doing some weight work.

Lawrence underwent a procedure on his left shoulder in the middle of February. He was expected to have a 5-6 month recovery timeline.

Lawrence threw for scouts at Clemson’s Pro Day prior to getting the shoulder surgery. His performance at the Pro Day went well and should cement his status as one of the likely top picks in April’s draft.

Lawrence played three years at Clemson and passed for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 18 scores.