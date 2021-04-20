Video: Jameis Winston gave awesome motivational speech at youth football camp

Jameis Winston has yet to live up to the expectations that came along with being the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but the New Orleans Saints quarterback insists he is not discouraged. He conveyed that message in a great speech he delivered at a football camp for young athletes over the weekend.

Winston was one of the coaches at the Kenny Shaw RAW football camp in Orlando, Fla. Shaw and Winston were teammates at Florida State and won a national championship together in 2014. During the camp, Winston gave an awesome speech about working hard and trusting yourself. Jameis said he went from “being the No. 1 draft pick to everybody laughing at me.” He said that’s not stopping him from out-working everyone at his position and cracked a joke about Dak Prescott standing nearby.

You can see a portion of the speech below:

Jameis Winston: “I went from being the No. 1 draft pick to everybody laughing at me. But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m out working everyone at my position… I know @dak is right here.” #Noles pic.twitter.com/UAOXLRFZwk — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 19, 2021

Winston played five seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing in New Orleans. His biggest issue has been protecting the football, but all indications are he is going to get a shot at a starting job with the Saints this offseason.

Winston recently made some comments that indicate he has had a big attitude change about playing QB in the NFL. He’s still just 27, so there’s plenty of time to salvage his career if he is truly practicing what he preached at Shaw’s football camp.