Video: Packers player nailed on sideline by coach

A Green Bay Packers player took a big hit in Friday’s preseason game, but it came from an unlikely source.

Amari Rodgers was returnining a kickoff late in the first quarter of the Packers’ preseason game at the San Francisco 49ers following a Trey Lance touchdown pass. Rodgers caught the kickoff around the 4-yard line and then took it to the far sideline. He even broke a tackle as he advanced 50 yards, taking the ball to the San Francisco 46.

Rodgers’ strong return had his team fired up. One of the team’s coaches on the sideline tried to share his enthusiasm with Rodgers and gave him a pump-up shove. Instead, he sent Rodgers to the ground.

lifetime extension for bisaccia pic.twitter.com/3FG48WQyhH — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) August 13, 2022

Yeah, that coach (speculated by some to be Rashan Gary) got a little carried away. Still, you love to see people getting hyped up on the sideline over big plays.

Packers fans have to be thrilled with that play after last season’s special teams disaster.