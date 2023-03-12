Report reveals where Vikings stand on Kirk Cousins contract talks

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and it does not appear that there will be any clarity on his situation anytime soon.

The Vikings have engaged in preliminary extension talks with Cousins, but the two sides are not close to an agreement, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. Cousins will receive a $15 million roster bonus on March 23, which is viewed as something of a “soft deadline” for contract talks.

Cousins signed a one-year extension with the Vikings prior to last season, which is why his long-term future is still up in the air. While the quarterback would apparently be open to a similar arrangement now, the Vikings do not seem to be on board.

Statistically, Cousins was solid in 2022 by throwing for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns. His 14 interceptions were a career high, however, and there remain questions about his long-term ability to make the Vikings a legitimate Super Bowl contender.