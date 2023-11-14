Vikings reunite with 4-time Pro Bowler

The Minnesota Bruins appear to be back on the menu.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Vikings are planning to re-sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The news comes as current Vikings LB Jordan Hicks had to be hospitalized this week with a concerning issue.

Barr, the ex-UCLA star, was Minnesota’s first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft (No. 9 overall). He developed into one of the league’s most dominant players at his position with the versatility to play as both inside linebacker and as edge rusher. Barr made four straight Pro Bowl teams from 2015-18 but lost effectiveness in more recent years due to injuries.

Now 31, Barr made 14 appearances in 2022 for the Dallas Cowboys, recording 58 combined tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. His reunion with the Vikings is very fitting, especially since they play the rival Green Bay Packers in a few weeks (whom Barr has plenty of history with).