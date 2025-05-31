NFL player had amazing live commentary of Panthers-Hurricanes game

Nobody had a better time watching the NHL playoffs this week than Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The Panthers’ second-year wideout was in attendance for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. The Carolina native was mic’d up for the occasion, which was a huge delight for football and hockey fans alike.

Legette, a first-time watcher of live hockey, delivered commentary from his rinkside seat with a thick southern accent. He reacted to every flying puck and hip check with the most youthful enthusiasm.

We had Xavier Legette mic'd up at NHL game and it was PURE ENTERTAINMENT 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6HoSxW4wWS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 29, 2025

Unfortunately for Legette, his first live NHL experience resulted in a loss for his hometown Hurricanes. Carolina’s 5-3 loss also lost them the series 4-1.

The 24-year-old has become a fan favorite for his larger-than-life personality.

Before captivating audiences with his unfiltered hockey commentary, the NFL sent Legette as an official correspondent at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Legette also went viral last year for a bizarre revelation about his diet.

Legette is coming off a strong rookie season for the Carolina Panthers. The South Carolina alum tallied a team-high 49 catches and finished second in receiving yards (497) and receiving touchdowns (4).

As long as Legette continues to produce on the field, it’s a safe bet that the off-field invites will keep coming.