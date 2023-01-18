 Skip to main content
LIV Golf reportedly set to announce TV broadcast deal

January 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Greg Norman at a LIV Golf event

Sep 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Greg Norman CEO of LIV Golf before the second round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International. Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has reportedly secured a television broadcast deal heading into its second season.

Analyst David Feherty was hosting his comedy show at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., last week when he leaked to the audience that LIV is close to finalizing a broadcast partnership with The CW. According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, the multi-year deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.

LIV will continue to stream events on YouTube and DAZN like it did in its inaugural season last year, but events will also be shown on The CW. The Saudi-backed league has also continued to have negotiations about a separate streaming deal.

The CW is the fifth-largest broadcast network in the United States. LIV had talks with a bigger network last year, but there were some conflicting reports about what that potential deal would entail.

One major streaming service reportedly turned LIV down for being “too toxic.

LIV’s second season will begin on Feb. 24 with its first ever tournament in Mexico.

