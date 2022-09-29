LIV Golf disputes FOX report

A report this week claimed that LIV Golf is nearing a deal with FOX to air its events, but the Saudi-backed league insists that is untrue.

Golfweek reported on Tuesday that LIV has almost completed a deal with FOX to pay the network for air time and have LIV events broadcast on FOX Sports 1. LIV would also be responsible for all production costs and selling advertisement.

LIV Golf issued a statement on Wednesday calling the Golfweek report “incomplete and inaccurate.”

“As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League,” the statement said, via The Associated Press. “We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets.”

LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said earlier this month that the league was negotiating with four different networks about potential TV rights deals. It is possible that those negotiations are still ongoing. LIV executives probably also do not like the optics of the public knowing they may have to pay a TV network to air their events. Typically, the network pays for the rights to air sporting events, not the other way around.

LIV events have only been streamed online thus far. The league is in desperate need of TV exposure, which is why it would not be a surprise if they pay FOX for it. One streaming service reportedly turned down LIV for being “too toxic,” so their options seem limited.