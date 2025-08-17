Scottie Scheffler makes shot of the year to put BMW Championship away

Scottie Scheffler saved his best shot of the year for the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday.

Scheffler has made countless incredible shots during what has been more than a two-year run as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world. Few — if any — were more remarkable than the chip shot he hit on Sunday at the 17th hole at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

Scheffler was 14-under after 16 holes and had a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre. He hit his tee shot a bit off line at the par-3 17th and ended up well short and left of the pin. Scheffler also had a difficult lie in some thick rough.

It would have been tough just to get his second shot close, but Scheffler somehow holed the chip. He popped the ball up onto the green and watched it slowly roll in from more than 80 feet away.

SCOTTIE. SCHEFFLER. ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!



A chip-in birdie to take a two-shot lead on the 71st hole @BMWchamps! pic.twitter.com/nw6YitU0FA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 17, 2025

MacIntyre had cut the lead to one after he birdied the 16th hole and Scheffler missed a 2-foot putt that would have matched his playing partner. As usual, Scheffler quickly shook off the miscue and made his most important shot of the tournament on the very next hole.

Scheffler and MacIntyre both made par on 18, which finished off the win for Scheffler.

There is a reason fans all said the same thing about Scheffler’s son after Scottie won the Open Championship last month. The man simply cannot be stopped.