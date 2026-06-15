Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Fans had ruthless reactions to video of Carter Hart after the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Final loss

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Carter Hart surrounded by his Golden Knights teammates

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart was an emotional wreck after Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

As the Hurricanes celebrated their 3-0 win and Stanley Cup title victory at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, Hart was seen being consoled by his teammates on the other end of the ice. 

The 27-year-old netminder must have felt he let his team down not just in Game 6 but in the entire series.

Not as sympathetic to Hart, however, were several fans online who took the opportunity to chastise the Golden Knights goaltender in part because of his past.

Hart struggled between the pipes in the Hurricanes series and is widely viewed as a key reason the Golden Knights lost. He allowed at least four goals in each of the first five games of the Stanley Cup Final, an embarrassing lowlight no goalie had previously recorded on such a stage.

Despite Hart’s troubles in front of the net, Vegas head coach John Tortorella stuck with him for the entirety of the series, never giving backup goalie Adin Hill a shot.

In his first playoffs with the Golden Knights, Hart went 14-8-0 with a 2.56 goals against average and posted a .909 save percentage in 22 starts.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App