Man charged with manslaughter in death of hockey player who had throat slashed

Police in England launched an investigation after professional hockey player Adam Johnson had his throat cut by an opposing player’s skate last month, and an arrest has now been made.

South Yorkshire Police announced on Tuesday that a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident, which resulted in Johnson’s death. The identity of the man who was arrested was not released.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Sheffield Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a statement, via The Independent. “We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of England’s Elite Ice Hockey League on Oct. 28 when his throat was cut by the blade of opponent Matt Petgrave’s skate. Johnson received emergency medical treatment on the ice, but he did not survive. He was 29.

Some felt Petgrave intentionally lifted his skate off the ice toward Johnson’s face area. We will not feature any video of the play due to the nature of the incident, but clips have circulated on social media.

Johnson played in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He also played for the AHL affiliates of the Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.