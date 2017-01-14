Stan Van Gundy disappointed in Andre Drummond’s defense

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond as an elite skill set and the physical tools to be one of the NBA’s very best big men, but he’s leaving his coach disappointed.

Stan Van Gundy wants to see more from his center on the defensive end after his team’s 110-77 loss at Utah on Friday night.

Stan Van Gundy on Andre Drummond: "He hasn't been as good a basket protector as he probably should be." — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) January 14, 2017

Van Gundy (cont on Drummond rim protection): "For us to become a real good defensive team, he's got to improve in that area." — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) January 14, 2017

Drummond stands at an even seven feet and 280 pounds, an impressive physical presence. He can and should dominate the paint, but he’s been plagued by inconsistency throughout his career. He’s still just 23, but there is a clear desire to see him take the next step forward, which he has yet to do.

The Pistons as a whole have been struggling, and Van Gundy has struggled to arrest the slide despite his best efforts. Drummond’s inconsistency is one reason why.