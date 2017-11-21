pixel 1
header
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Nick Saban: Iron Bowl is even bigger than outsiders can imagine

November 21, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Nick Saban

Nick Saban is known for his matter-of-fact attitude and lack of sentimentality during press conferences, but the five-time national champion has no problem stating the importance of the Iron Bowl.

With Alabama set to take on Auburn this weekend, Saban spoke to reporters on Monday about what the annual rivalry game means to him.

Saban spent five seasons as the head coach at LSU at the turn of the century, so he was familiar with how big of a game the Iron Bowl was. This will be his 10th Iron Bowl as the man in charge of the Crimson Tide.

The way Saban reacted when he was asked about the national rankings a few weeks back is more typical of the insight reporters get from him. Iron Bowl week is obviously different from most.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus