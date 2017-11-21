Nick Saban: Iron Bowl is even bigger than outsiders can imagine

Nick Saban is known for his matter-of-fact attitude and lack of sentimentality during press conferences, but the five-time national champion has no problem stating the importance of the Iron Bowl.

With Alabama set to take on Auburn this weekend, Saban spoke to reporters on Monday about what the annual rivalry game means to him.

Nick Saban on the Iron Bowl: "I've always had a lot of appreciation for this rivalry even before being here, but I don't think you understand the significance of a rivalry until you're involved in it." — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) November 20, 2017

Saban spent five seasons as the head coach at LSU at the turn of the century, so he was familiar with how big of a game the Iron Bowl was. This will be his 10th Iron Bowl as the man in charge of the Crimson Tide.

The way Saban reacted when he was asked about the national rankings a few weeks back is more typical of the insight reporters get from him. Iron Bowl week is obviously different from most.