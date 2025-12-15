Notable starting QB enters the transfer portal

Teams looking for a starting quarterback in the transfer portal took note of one player who is putting his name in.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Gators. Lagway confirmed the news on Instagram as part of a post thanking Florida for his time there.

A former 5-star recruit, Lagway figures to have a lot of suitors. The Gators turned to him as a starter while he was still a true freshman, and while he showed flashes of potential, he never looked quite as solid as the team hoped he would. While he threw for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore, he also had moments like a five-interception performance against LSU early in the season.

Still, there are not many who can emulate Lagway’s physical abilities. He could be one step away from a big breakout wherever he lands.

Lagway’s transfer also allows new Florida coach Jon Sumrall to start from scratch at the quarterback position, whether he wants to or not. The Gators are coming off a 4-8 season that saw them beat the likes of Texas while simultaneously losing to teams like South Florida and Kentucky.