Jim Harbaugh opens up about the Sherrone Moore situation

Jim Harbaugh opened up on Tuesday about the firing and ensuing legal troubles of former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who was a member of Harbaugh’s Wolverines staff for seven seasons.

In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday, Harbaugh was asked about Moore’s firing at Michigan and ensuing personal crisis. While the Los Angeles Chargers coach did not offer too many details, he did say it was a “tragedy.”

“I still don’t have my head wrapped around it,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a tragedy, and just praying for all concerned. I love my alma mater. I love Michigan. But I love the Chargers too, and I’d be doing a disservice if I wasn’t putting all my focus on this game.”

Harbaugh added he and Moore have texted since Moore’s firing and arrest.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s the worst days of his life,” Harbaugh said. “Keep it together and take care of your family. That’s the message.”

Harbaugh also said he is playing no part in Michigan’s coaching search.

These comments are a bit more than Harbaugh offered when first asked about the situation last week. He is clearly still close to Moore, but also does not want to make the situation any worse for Michigan, either.

Moore succeeded Harbaugh as Michigan head coach, and had Harbaugh’s endorsement in doing so. He was fired last Wednesday for his involvement in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. He was then arrested for threatening that staffer, who had allegedly ended the relationship earlier that week and informed school leadership about it.