Colin Kaepernick reportedly lands $1 million book deal

Colin Kaepernick may not be able to find a job in the NFL, but it would appear the free agent quarterback has plenty of other ways to keep the revenue stream flowing.

Page Six reports that Kaepernick has signed a $1 million book deal with One World, which is an imprint of Random House. One World was launched last year by Chris Jackson, who also has a contract signed with Jay-Z.

Kaepernick, of course, was the first one to take a knee during the national anthem in the NFL over a year ago. The 29-year-old has not been able to find a team to sign him even as a backup, and he recently filed a grievance against the NFL claiming collusion by the league’s owners.

It wouldn’t be hard to imagine a book written by Kaepernick becoming a best-seller, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has received a ton of support from fans, fellow athletes and celebrities throughout the 2017 season. Most recently, he received a shout-out from Eminen during the rapper’s freestyle about Donald Trump.