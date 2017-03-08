Report: Darrelle Revis would need at least $8 million to consider playing in 2017

If a team doesn’t offer Darrelle Revis big money to play in 2017, the veteran cornerback may just decide to take a year off. It also remains possible that Revis will call it a career.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday that Revis likely would not consider playing next season for a salary that is lower than $8 million. Because of his contract situation with the New York Jets, that number makes sense.

Revis is still guaranteed another $6 million from the Jets, and there is no language in his agreement with his former team that would allow them to recoup that money for performance or disciplinary reasons. The only way New York would owe less — or possibly nothing at all — is if another team signed Revis. Revis’ deal with the Jets includes a dollar-for-dollar credit for any money he earns from another team. For example, if he signed a contract worth $5 million for 2017, the Jets would only owe him $1 million. If Revis signed for $7 million, New York would be off the hook.

From a financial standpoint, it’s easy to see why Revis would rather just sit home and collect $6 million than play for less or even slightly more. But if the 31-year-old is thinking about taking a season off and returning in 2018, that may be a pipe dream.

If Revis sits out a year, he would be 33 by the time the 2018 season starts. Not only is he dealing with legal issues stemming from a recent brawl in Pittsburgh, but he was also torched on numerous occasions (video here) last season. The market probably won’t be all that hot for Revis this offseason. It’d be even cooler next offseason if he chooses not to play in 2017.