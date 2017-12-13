Report: Marcus Mariota could need ankle surgery during offseason

Marcus Mariota has battled through a number of injuries in 2017, and one of them is serious enough that the Tennessee Titans quarterback may require offseason surgery.

According to Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky, Mariota continues to be bothered by a hamstring injury he originally suffered in Tennessee’s Oct. 1 game against the Houston Texans. The problem has been made worse by some lingering discomfort in his surgically-repaired ankle/leg. Mariota underwent offseason surgery last year on his lower leg after he broke his fibula on Christmas Eve.

Mariota had a plate inserted in his leg following last year’s injury, and Kuharsky was told by a source that the quarterback could require a “clean-up procedure.”

Mariota has not played well at all this season, as he has thrown 14 interceptions compared to just 10 touchdowns. He threw two interceptions in an ugly 12-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, giving him 10 picks in his last six games. To his credit, Mariota was recently very critical of his own play and said he needs to improve down the stretch.

Though he has appeared in all but one game this season, it seems obvious that Mariota is playing through some ailments. The fact that he may need another offseason surgical procedure is further evidence of that.