Carlos Correa gave the Twins an ultimatum

Carlos Correa gave the Minnesota Twins something of an ultimatum when the possibility of a trade came up.

In an interview with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Correa said he and the Twins worked together on a trade when it became clear that Minnesota was no longer going in the direction he expected. However, he added that the Houston Astros were the only team he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for.

“I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen,” Correa said.

Correa had a full no-trade clause as part of his contract with Minnesota. That is why the Astros were essentially the only team linked with him, and part of why the Twins had to settle for a relatively modest return for the All-Star infielder, though the salary relief they will get from the trade was a major motivating factor for the organization.

Correa was even willing to move from shortstop to third base to facilitate the deal. The Astros will pick up the bulk of the $102 million remaining on his contract.

The 62-47 Astros are clearly all-in once again in pursuit of a World Series. That drove them to reunite with Correa, who is batting .267 with 7 home runs and 31 RBI this year.