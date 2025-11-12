Report: Kyle Schwarber could reunite with his former team

A homecoming of sorts appears to be on the table for Kyle Schwarber.

Rival MLB executives are monitoring the possibility of the free agent slugger Schwarber reuniting with the Boston Red Sox (his former team) this offseason, Robert Murray of FanSided reported this week. Murray mentions that a Schwarber reunion with Boston “makes sense” and noted Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s quote from a few months ago saying that he was “very intrigued” by Schwarber’s upcoming free agency.

Schwarber, 32, is coming off a career year in which he appeared in all 162 games and hit an NL-leading 56 home runs to go along with an MLB-leading 132 RBIs. Thus, the competition for his services this offseason will likely be a fierce one.

As for the Red Sox, Schwarber already played for them during the 2021 campaign after a midseason trade with the Washington Nationals. Schwarber had some big moments for Boston that year as they made it to the ALCS, but he left in free agency that winter to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies (after just 52 total games played for the Sox).

Meanwhile this winter, it seems extremely unlikely that the Phillies will go down without a fight for Schwarber. Philadelphia fans have been creatively clamoring for a Schwarber re-signing for months now, and Murray also states that the Phillies are expected to do “whatever possible” to retain Schwarber.

That said, the Red Sox may indeed end up giving that fight to the Phillies for Schwarber. The Boston manager Cora faced tampering accusations over what he said about Schwarber during the season, and now momentum could be increasing towards a potential reunion here.