Mickey Callaway suspended by Angels following bombshell report

The Los Angeles Angels said on Monday that they will investigate the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Mickey Callaway, and the pitching coach is now suspended.

The Angels issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that Callaway has been suspended. The team said it will work with Major League Baseball to conduct a full investigation.

Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic published a story on Monday about the accusations Callaway faces. They say multiple women working in sports media described a pattern of being pursued by Callaway via email, text messages, and/or social media. The 45-year-old defended himself in response.

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations,” Callaway said.

Callaway managed the New York Mets from 2018-2019 before he was hired as the Angels’ pitching coach. The Mets told The Athletic they investigated a claim they received from when the former manager was in Cleveland.

The story about Callaway comes less than two weeks after Jared Porter was fired by the Mets less than a month into his job as their general manager for similar inappropriate treatment of a female reporter.