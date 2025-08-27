Ronald Acuna Jr. called out for his response after being hit by pitch

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was once again hit by a pitch by the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, but some found his reaction to be over the top.

Acuna was hit in the hand by a pitch from Ryan Gusto during Wednesday’s game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fl. The pitch came immediately after Matt Olson had homered for the Braves, so the timing was suspicious.

Acuna reacted by yelling at Gusto and taking a few steps toward the mound. Both benches cleared as Acuna slowly made his way to first base.

Benches cleared after Ronald Acuña was hit by an inside pitch after Matt Olson homered



Marlins broadcaster was saying if Acuña was really that mad he should've charged him

Not everyone was impressed with Acuna’s reaction. Marlins broadcaster Tommy Hutton was among those who called out Acuna for making too much of the situation.

“If you’re that mad, charge him. If you’re that mad, go after him,” Hutton said.

Acuna’s reaction is almost certainly down to the fact that the Marlins have hit him nine times over the course of his career, though most of those came before 2022. He is well aware of that history, and has drawn attention to it multiple times.

Wednesday’s incident prompted both teams to receive warnings. Braves manager Brian Snitker was not happy with that, and was subsequently ejected for arguing with the umpires. The Braves went on to win 12-1.

The timing was suspicious, but the Marlins did not have much reason to throw at Acuna in this spot. Their long history with each other, however, ensures the star outfielder will always assume the worst with this particular opponent.