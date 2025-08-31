Tanner Scott booed by Dodgers fans amid latest rough outing

Tanner Scott is once again proving to be the weak link of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen.

The Dodgers reliever Scott had another nightmare outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Tasked with protecting a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning after a brilliant seven-inning, nine-strikeout start by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Scott gave up two singles and then allowed a game-tying three-run home run by Corbin Carroll.

Corbin Carroll ties the game with a three-run blast as the D-backs try to sweep the Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/GXUx9Mnsnm — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 31, 2025

Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports that Scott was booed by Dodgers fans as he came off the mound following the rough outing. Some fan-shot videos also went viral on X showing the home-crowd jeers for Scott.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Scott signed with the Dodgers last offseason on a four-year, $72 million contract (after finishing out the 2024 campaign with the rival San Diego Padres). But the Dodgers probably would have been better off lighting that money on fire at this point given Scott’s horrific struggles this year.

After Sunday’s dud, Scott is now up to a 4.44 ERA over 50 total relief appearances for the Dodgers this season. He also just got back recently from missing over a month due to an elbow injury. While Scott has managed to record 20 total saves for the Dodgers in 2025, he has blown seven saves as well for a very subpar 74.1 save percentage.

On the bright side, the Dodgers did still manage to win on Sunday by a 5-4 final score after a walkoff homer by Will Smith in the bottom of the ninth inning. But they may have some bigger problems in the postseason if their $72 million man in Scott is unreliable (on top of the other recent missteps by the rest of the Dodgers’ roster).