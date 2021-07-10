Video: Mariners hook up ‘Rally Kid’ after exciting win over Angels

The Seattle Mariners pulled off one of their most exciting wins of the season on Friday night, and everyone at T-Mobile Park seemed to agree that “Rally Kid” was partially responsible for the victory.

The Mariners fell into an early hole against the Los Angeles Angels in part because of Shohei Ohtani’s insane towering home run in the third inning (video here). They clawed their way back, however, and fans stayed behind the team with the help of a young Seattle fan who was shown on the video board several times.

Great @Mariners game but pretty sure my favorite part is #RallyKid he’s stealing the show! pic.twitter.com/1yGK8lWCHd — Lexi Perry (@lexisperrydise) July 10, 2021

The fan quickly became known as “Rally Kid.” He helped fire up the crowd just before Mitch Haniger belted a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to give the Mariners a 7-3 lead. Seattle held on to win by that score.

The Mariners located the fan and called him down to the field after the win. Managers Scott Servais offered him tickets to Saturday night’s game.

Rally Kid is an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/JdUfR4NDxU — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 10, 2021

Seattle players got swept up in the movement.

This kid is a LEGEND!!! https://t.co/m0A25PJYRH — jp crawford (@jp_crawford) July 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time we have seen a fan become a good luck charm for a team, though the circumstances are much different than what happened with the Phoenix Suns recently.

Rally Kid is officially a part of the Mariners’ family.