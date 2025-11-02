Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was crying after losing the World Series

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Vladimir Guerrero Jr crying in the dugout

The Toronto Blue Jays lost Game 7 of the World Series in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed to take the result as hard as anyone.

The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 5-4 in an 11-inning Game 7 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The Blue Jays were leading 4-3 heading into the ninth inning before Miguel Rojas tied the game with a solo home run off closer Jeff Hoffman. Will Smith then hit a solo homer off Shane Bieber in the top of the 11th, and the Dodgers held on to become back-to-back World Series champions.

After the game ended, Guerrero Jr. appeared to be crying in the dugout.

Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Game 7. He had a monster postseason with 8 home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games. Guerrero finished the playoffs with a 1.289 OPS.

The Blue Jays looked like they were destined to win the World Series when Bo Bichette blasted a three-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the third inning. The Dodgers managed to claw their way back with the help of a couple of outstanding game-saving plays.

Guerrero was in tears for a much different reason earlier in the postseason. While he was hoping to end the run with a World Series ring, the slugger proved he is capable of performing on baseball’s biggest stage. Guerrero’s reaction to losing also shows how much winning a championship would mean to him.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App