Anthony Edwards makes wild comment after meeting Yao Ming

Anthony Edwards thinks that he could have turned Yao Ming into Frederic Weis.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards was in China over the weekend to promote his new line of sneakers for Adidas. Edwards’ shoe tour was dubbed “Believe That” and saw him make multiple stops in the Asian country.

As a part of the tour, Edwards got a chance to link up with retired Basketball Hall of Famer and Chinese legend Yao Ming. Edwards posed for a picture with Yao (a fellow former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick) and gave the photo a wild caption when he posted it to his Threads page later that day.

“I wud dunk on Yao,” Edwards wrote. “shout out to one of da greats.”

Meets Yao Ming and says he’d dunk on his head pic.twitter.com/EHMEPk3ase — Bull Run (@run_bull_) August 25, 2025

Yao, now 44 years old, stood 7-foot-6 during his NBA career, so that is a pretty crazy claim from Edwards, who is only 6-foot-4. But considering Edwards’ impressive highlight reel of poster jams at just 24 years old, he certainly would not be shy to try out his luck.

In the past, the three-time All-Star Edwards has made headlines over his disrespectful comments about the previous NBA generations (including one such instance that even led to some fiery responses from both Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas). Edwards’ comment about Yao here seemed a bit more lighthearted but definitely demonstrated the supreme confidence that the two-time All-NBA selection Edwards carries about his game.