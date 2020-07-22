Bulls rookie Daniel Gafford shares candid thoughts on Jim Boylen

Jim Boylen has had a difficult time connecting with Chicago Bulls players since he took over as head coach last season. Some comments rookie Daniel Gafford made about Boylen this week are a reminder of that.

Gafford was asked during a Twitch stream on Monday if he likes Boylen. The former Arkansas star didn’t exactly give his coach a ringing endorsement, saying Boylen has some things to work on as both a person and coach.

Bulls rookie Daniel Gafford on Jim Boylen: "I don't like him a lot, but he okay. Got some things he can work on, got some things he can get better at as a person and as a coach." ( @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/TSQMKvxBhm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 21, 2020

Those remarks are likely on par with how Bulls veterans feel about Boylen.

Boylen has gone 39-84 as Chicago’s head coach in parts of two seasons. The Bulls were 22-43 at the time the season was postponed and did not make the cut for the resumed season in Orlando. While the team recently brought in Arturas Karnisovas to overhaul the front office and organization, there have been indications that Boylen is going to keep his job for now.

Boylen’s old-school approach has resulted in several key players reportedly wanting him fired, but the Bulls may give him another shot to prove himself next season.