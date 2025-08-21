Caitlin Clark dealing with new injury suffered in workout

Caitlin Clark’s chances of returning before the end of the regular season appearing to be dwindling.

The Indiana Fever superstar Clark is dealing with an additional injury on top of the groin issue that has kept her out of the lineup since mid-July. Indiana writer Scott Agness reported on Wednesday that Clark injured her right ankle during a workout session in Phoenix on Aug. 7

Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star adds that Clark suffered a “very mild” bone bruise in her ankle during the workout. Peterson notes that the ankle injury does not and has not affected Clark’s return timeline and that she would still be out rehabbing her groin regardless.

Clark, 23, has not played at all since July 15 due to her groin issue. Though the Fever have performed admirably in the games since then (going 7-4 in total), they have also since been hit with several season-ending injuries, namely to Sydney Colson, to Aari McDonald, and most recently to Sophie Cunningham as well.

Indiana officially wraps up the regular season on Sept. 9. But they should still be in a position to make the playoffs as the sixth-best team in the WNBA currently (the top eight, regardless of conference, qualify for the postseason).

At this point, the best-case scenario would likely be for Clark to make it back to play in a couple of regular season tune-up games before the playoffs start. But the signs haven’t been too encouraging for Clark in recent weeks, and now she is apparently dealing with an ankle injury on top of her lingering groin injury.