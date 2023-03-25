 Skip to main content
Concerning details emerge about Kyrie Irving’s foot injury

March 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kyrie Irving in warmups

Jan 15, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands for the anthem before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup for the Dallas Mavericks, but it sounds like he is far from 100 percent.

Shams Charania of The Athletic shared some concerning details on Friday about the right foot injury that Irving is managing. Charania says that Irving initially hurt his foot on March 8 and is battling plantar fasciitis in that foot.

The eight-time All-Star Irving has missed four of six games that the Mavericks have played since March 8. In the two games that he was active for, Irving did not look to be all that affected by the injury (putting up 33.0 points in 36.0 minutes per contest on 51.1 percent shooting from the field).

Unfortunately for Irving, he did suffer a scare during one of those games against the Memphis Grizzlies when Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks inadvertently stepped on his troublesome right foot.

Plantar fasciitis is a notoriously painful injury and one that has a tendency to linger. It is also especially worrying for a dribble-drive player like Irving who relies on shiftiness and burst to create space for jumpers as well as to get to the rim.

But Irving doesn’t have much choice right now other than to play through the injury since Dallas is in an unforgiving situation in the standings. They are 36-37 at the moment (one loss away from dropping out of the play-in tournament zone altogether) and recently suffered a controversial defeat.

