Draymond Green confronts a Pelicans fan during game

Draymond Green responded to a rowdy fan in a very Draymond Green-like way.

The Golden State Warriors star Green had an incident with a rival fan during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the second quarter at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La., Green was shown on the television broadcast going up to a Pelicans fan who was sitting courtside.

Green exchanged some heated words with the fan (who was wearing a Pelicans polo) before being separated from him by teammates and referee Courtney Kirkland.

Take a look at the video.

Draymond exchanges words with a fan court-side.



pic.twitter.com/sEfOaXAqHi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2025

It is unclear what the fan may have said to Green to spark that confrontation. But the Warriors’ television announcers speculated on the air that the fan likely “crossed the line with something he said.”

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Green is obviously no stranger to conflict. He has gone after fans on the road before (even having a different incident with one during last year’s playoffs) and recently made the news earlier this week for his heated moment with the much-taller Victor Wembanyama.

As for the Pelicans, they are a horrific 2-10 this year and just made the decision to fire their head coach less than a month into the season. But their fanbase is still plenty passionate and even managed to get under the skin of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic during the last game at Smoothie King Center.