Draymond Green throws shade at the Suns

Draymond Green is taking a bit of a risk by giving the Phoenix Suns some bulletin board material early in the playoffs.

Green discussed the Suns on his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, posted on Friday. The Golden State Warriors forward suggested that Devin Booker’s injury was a big deal for the Suns, because combined with Chris Paul’s age, it gives the New Orleans Pelicans the two best players on the floor in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

“That’s a big loss for Phoenix. That loss gives New Orleans the two best players on the court, which is hard to overcome,” Green said of Booker’s injury. “No disrespect to CP. CP’s 37. I don’t personally think CP’s going to give you all of that for 48 straight minutes at this age. He can give it to you in stretches, but to carry the load for 48 straight minutes game after game after game, that is a very tough thing to do.”

Green is offering his unfiltered analysis here, for better or worse. Plenty would disagree, particularly with the notion that Paul is not capable of carrying a team anymore. There’s some risk here as well, as it is entirely possible the Warriors and Suns face off later in the postseason.

Booker will be out for a while, but the Suns were able to secure a 2-1 series lead without him Friday. They may well survive without him long enough to make Green’s take irrelevant.