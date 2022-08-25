Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?

There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division.

Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.

The 24-year-old Kostas debuted in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks in 2019 before winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He played for French team ASVEL Basket last season but his contract with them has now expired, making Kostas a free agent.

Giannis and his older brother Thanasis currently play for the Bucks. Their youngest brother Alex also recently joined the Milwaukee organization in a slightly different capacity. As for the Bulls, the Bucks’ division rivals, their interest in signing Kostas may be part of a bigger picture. You might recall that Giannis recently had something interesting to say on the possibility of playing for Chicago in the future.

H/T NBA Reddit