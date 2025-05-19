Gilbert Arenas makes claim about son Alijah’s car crash

Gilbert Arenas is blaming his son Alijah’s vehicle for the frightening car crash that the younger Arenas endured in late April.

In an appearance on Matt Barnes’ “All The Smoke” podcast, Arenas claimed his son’s Tesla Cybertruck malfunctioned while Alijah as driving it, which caused Alijah to crash.

“Long story short, the car malfunctioned on him. The steering wheel went limp and he ran right into a tree,” Gilbert Arenas said.

Arenas also added that his son struggled to escape the vehicle after it caught fire, as the windows were bulletproof, and he could not break his way out.

Video from the night of the crash showed Alijah Arenas’ Cybertruck hit a fire hydrant before coming to a stop against a tree. The vehicle was on fire, and the video did indicate that Arenas needed help escaping it after the crash.

Arenas was hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma due to smoke inhalation. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery. His father even told Barnes that Arenas is “starting to ramp it up” to get back on the court.

Alijah Arenas is one of the top basketball prospects for the class of 2025. He averaged 30.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this season for Chatsworth High School in California this year. His prep accomplishments led to him being named as a McDonald’s All-American. He has committed to playing college ball at USC.