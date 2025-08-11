Eastern Conference team favored to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still reportedly weighing his options ahead of the upcoming NBA season, and there is talk about him possibly being traded. One oddsmaker is offering odds regarding where he is favored to land if he gets dealt.

Last week, ESPN reporter Shams Charania said on “Get Up” that Antetokounmpo is still evaluating his future and may not remain with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo is 30 years old and his focus is on trying to win a championship. Milwaukee lost in the first round of the playoffs last season and no longer has Damian Lillard (who was injured anyway), so their path to a championship does not look so solid.

SportsBetting.ag has listed odds for where Antetokounmpo might land if he were to be traded. Take a look at the top four teams. The Knicks are even at 1/1 odds.

New York Knicks 1/1

San Antonio Spurs 2/1

Miami Heat 4/1

Brooklyn Nets 5/1

After the Nets, the odds drop far off as no team has better than 20/1 odds to land Antetokounmpo. The odds suggest the Knicks, Spurs, Heat and Nets are the only real contenders to trade for Giannis. The odds are not too surprising considering a recent report said the Knicks were monitoring the Antetokounmpo situation closely.

The Knicks signed Mikal Bridges to a contract extension last week, but that is not expected to have any impact on the team’s pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo signed a supermax extension with the Bucks in 2023. He is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game last season.