Report: Lakers having active trade discussions around 1 player

The Los Angeles Lakers are still stationed at the negotiating table some two-and-a-half months into the NBA offseason.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers are having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz around veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah is looking to trade the 33-year-old Bogdanovic, who no longer fits their plans as they work towards a complete rebuild.

The Lakers and the Jazz already linked up on a trade a few weeks ago. Utah sent Patrick Beverley to the purple and gold in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Bogdanovic has meaningful trade value as a player on an expiring contract who can flirt with 20 points on any given night. He would be an upgrade (at least offensively) over Austin Reaves, who is currently projected to start on the wing for the Lakers next year. But the Lakers are not the only marquee team sniffing around Bogdanovic right now.