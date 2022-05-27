Luka Doncic makes admission after Mavs’ season ends

The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. Luka Doncic led his team in most major statistical categories, as usual, but he was not at all pleased with his performance.

Doncic had 28 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the Mavs’ 120-110 loss. He told reporters after the game that he was “terrible.”

Luka Doncic: “I don’t like losing, especially like this. I played terrible.” He adds: “I’m really proud of this team.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 27, 2022

While his point totals looked impressive, Doncic went cold in Game 4 and Game 5. He got away with shooting just 38 percent and hitting 3-of-11 three-pointers in Game 4, as Dallas avoided the sweep with a 119-109 home win. Doncic was even less efficient from the field on Thursday night. He made only 36 percent of his shots, including 3-of-13 from long range. Had he made more shots, the Mavericks probably would have forced Game 6.

Doncic was a bit streaky during the playoffs. He helped lead the Mavs to an upset win over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, but you can understand why he felt he could have been much better.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sent a message to his players after Game 5, and some felt it was directed at Doncic. Maybe Doncic will use that and his streaky shooting as motivation this summer.