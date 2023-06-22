Grizzlies get their replacement for Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies were part of a three-team trade late Wednesday night that may signal the unofficial end to Dillon Brooks’ time with the franchise.

The Grizzlies acquired veteran guard Marcus Smart in a deal that also sent Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics. The Wizards acquired Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a second-round pick in the trade. Boston got Porzingis, a 2023 first-round pick (No. 25 overall), and a 2024 first-round pick (via Golden State). Smart was the only player sent to Memphis.

Smart is known mostly for his defense. He was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He should be able to cover the same defensive assignments Brooks had. As an added bonus, Smart can also play point guard and fill in for Ja Morant while Morant is serving a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season.

Brooks already had one foot out the door in Memphis, but the Smart trade is further evidence that the Grizzlies plan to move on. A report during the playoffs seemingly made it clear that Brooks has worn out his welcome in Memphis.