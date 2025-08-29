Notable update emerges on Russell Westbrook’s future

Russell Westbrook appears to be running out of time and running out of options.

The free agent market “has not responded” to Westbrook up to this point of the NBA offseason, Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk reported this week. Westbrook, 36, remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent after nearly two months now of being available.

Helin notes that the Sacramento Kings have been most heavily linked to Westbrook so far this summer. However, the Kings do not currently have an open roster spot for Westbrook, and the former MVP reportedly has not been closely linked to another NBA team.

That lines up with a report we heard earlier this month claiming that Westbrook could go into the 2025-26 NBA season unsigned. Westbrook turned down his $3.5 million player option for next season with the Denver Nuggets and appears to be eyeing a salary above what he could get at the veteran’s minimum (which would be roughly $3.6 million for Westbrook since he has over 10 years of NBA experience).

The nine-time All-Star Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game last season for the Nuggets. Though those are more than respectable statistics, Westbrook is not quite a winning rotation piece at this point of his NBA career thanks to his chaotic, low-efficiency style of play. Westbrook is also a bit too ball-dominant to be able to help out a younger team (and might not even want to be in that kind of situation to begin with).

Westbrook recently made headlines over a viral video of him shooting around while on a yacht. But Westbrook may be able to extend his vacation for a little while longer since his suitors appear to be few and far between right now.