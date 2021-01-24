Reggie Miller shares classy message to Steph Curry on passing him

Stephen Curry on Saturday surpassed Reggie Miller for second place on the NBA’s career three-pointers list, and there was noting but love between the two men.

Curry had 24 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, though his Golden State Warriors lost 127-108 to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Curry was 5/10 on threes, giving him 2,562 threes in his career.

Miller, who is now second, sent Curry some incredibly sincere congratulations on Twitter.

I’ve had the best seat in the house in calling a lot of your games @StephenCurry30, simply GREATNESS!!! Congrats but the job isn’t done, Jesus Shuttlesworth is waiting on ya.. #GreatnessPersonified pic.twitter.com/Nogs71fRyA — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 24, 2021

Miller also popped in on Curry’s postgame press conference to congratulate the Warriors guard.

Reggie Miller surprises Steph Curry to congratulate him on an “unbelievable achievement” on passing him on the 3-point list. Curry says he threw up a 31 after knocking down the triple that passed Miller. pic.twitter.com/Qdj9XZVPlE — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 24, 2021

Curry showed respect to Miller as well. After tying Miller for second, Curry threw up the Nos. 3 and 1 on his hands, which represented Miller’s No. 31 jersey.

Steph Curry ties Reggie Miller for second place in career 3-pointers and pays tribute by throwing up Miller’s No. 31! : @NBA

pic.twitter.com/kDVynGbUsY — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) January 24, 2021

Some former stars are bitter when their records are broken, or they tear down newer and younger players. That is not the case for Miller, who probably knew for a while that Curry was bound to surpass him.

Next on the list for Curry is Ray Allen.