Reggie Miller shares classy message to Steph Curry on passing him

January 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Reggie Miller

Stephen Curry on Saturday surpassed Reggie Miller for second place on the NBA’s career three-pointers list, and there was noting but love between the two men.

Curry had 24 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, though his Golden State Warriors lost 127-108 to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Curry was 5/10 on threes, giving him 2,562 threes in his career.

Miller, who is now second, sent Curry some incredibly sincere congratulations on Twitter.

Miller also popped in on Curry’s postgame press conference to congratulate the Warriors guard.

Curry showed respect to Miller as well. After tying Miller for second, Curry threw up the Nos. 3 and 1 on his hands, which represented Miller’s No. 31 jersey.

Some former stars are bitter when their records are broken, or they tear down newer and younger players. That is not the case for Miller, who probably knew for a while that Curry was bound to surpass him.

Next on the list for Curry is Ray Allen.

