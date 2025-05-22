Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bought over $10k in gifts for each of his teammates

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on
Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated his MVP award by lavishing his teammates with some remarkably expensive gifts.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on “NBA Today” Thursday that Gilgeous-Alexander presented each of his teammates with a gift basket on Wednesday after being named MVP. These were not just normal gifts, either.

Charania said everyone on the roster, from starters to two-way players, received a gift basket that included a Rolex watch, an iPhone, Beats By Dre headphone sets, and Canada Goose jackets. The jackets were custom-embroidered with the team 68-14 record to commemorate the season they had.

Each gift basket contained more than $10,000 worth of gifts.

Thunder forward Jaylin Williams posted video Wednesday night of he and his teammates showing off their new Rolexes.

Gilgeous-Alexander certainly went above and beyond in treating his teammates after winning the award. His emotional comments after winning the honor will also win him a lot of fans.

The star guard is making over $35 million this season, and will be eligible for a $380 million supermax contract next season after winning MVP. He can certainly afford the gifts, but that does not make the gesture any less great.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!