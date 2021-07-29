Spurs open to sending DeMar DeRozan to Lakers in sign-and-trade?

DeMar DeRozan has openly said that he would love to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the only way for that to happen would be by way of a sign-and-trade. While there has been skepticism that the San Antonio Spurs would be open to making a deal with their Western Conference rival, it is apparently not out of the question.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that the Spurs have interest in Kyle Kuzma, which means they could be open to a sign-and-trade with the Lakers. Though, Stein notes that acquiring DeRozan would hard cap L.A. and make it more difficult to improve their roster elsewhere.

DeRozan is set to become a free agent, but the Lakers don’t have the salary cap space needed to sign him. They are also exploring a potential trade for Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield, which may be a more realistic move for them.

DeRozan, who will turn 32 next month, averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last season. This could be the last big contract he signs, but he recently hinted that he will not simply be following the money this offseason.